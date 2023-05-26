This is a two part series in which we hear from Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Victor Akinwale, Ryan Bartley, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and David Ozoh. The quartet are joined by Mayowa Quadri and discuss a wide range of topics; from their early days in football to where they are now and everything in between.

In Part One, we gain an unprecedented insight into what made these young Eagles fall in love with football, how they’ve developed working relationships with the staff, the diversity of south London and more. You can watch part one below!