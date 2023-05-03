Unfortunately, the huge game will not be streamed on Palace TV+ due to competition rulings - so, unless you're down in SE25 tonight, the best way to follow the game is below!

Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Trialist, Rodney, Balmer, Grehan, Adaramola, Ozoh, Raymond, Mooney, Akinwale, Omilabu.

Subs: Izquierdo (GK), Sheridan, Watson, Vigor, Reid, Nascimento, Umeh.

Valencia: Perez (GK), Alemán, Iranzo, Muñoz, Agulló, Soler, Gómez, Tejón, Santana, Rodrigues, Inoussa.

Subs: Bernad (GK), Tárega, González, Maia, Perez, Navarro, García.