17:45 - Zaha: It's a different class

Wilfried Zaha is one of Palace's greatest ever Academy graduates, and he was suitably impressed with the new facilities the club has to offer.

“It’s amazing. Obviously would have been nice to have this when I was coming through the ranks. It’s nice to see the club’s invested in the Academy the way they have; it’s a joy to see.

“Now I feel like Palace have one of the best academies in recruitment and stuff and now they have the facilities to go with it. It’s a different class now."

