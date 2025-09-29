Owen Goodman - Huddersfield Town

Goodman was an unused substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 defeat to Exeter City in League One on Saturday.

Touted as a potential "Goodman-Whitworth" derby, only Joe Whitworth featured, starting in goal for Exeter at St James Park.

The match marked Goodman’s return to the matchday squad after serving a suspension that sidelined him for three fixtures — against Peterborough United, Bradford City, and Burton Albion.

Huddersfield Town were victorious thanks to Leo Castledine’s superb first half strike.

Tayo Adaramola - Leyton Orient

Adaramola was not part of the matchday squad for Leyton Orient’s narrow 3-2 defeat to Stevenage in League One on Saturday.

The left-back was an unused substitute the previous weekend in a 2-1 loss to Reading and has not featured at all over the past month — missing out entirely in matches against Bolton Wanderers (1-1 draw) and Port Vale (3-2 win).

Leyton Orient face Cardiff City next, where Adaramola will be hoping to work his way back into contention.

David Ozoh - Derby County

Ozoh came off the bench for Derby in their 1-1 draw away at Wrexham in the Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder was named among the substitutes for the fourth consecutive match and was brought on in the 63rd minute, replacing Ebou Adams. He was part of a double change that also saw Bobby Clark come on for Andi Weimann.

The result sees Derby come from behind to secure a valuable point on the road, leaving them 21st in the Championship table with six points from seven games — just one point above the relegation zone.

Derby now prepare for back-to-back home fixtures, hosting Charlton Athletic on Tuesday before taking on Southampton next Saturday.