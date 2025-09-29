Here’s your full round-up of Palace players out on loan…
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Çaykur Rizespor
Rak-Sakyi made his first start for Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor in their 2-1 defeat to Kasımpaşa on Saturday.
The 21-year-old winger started on the right flank and played 57 minutes before being replaced by Emracan Bulut. The match marked Rak-Sakyi's full debut for Rizespor, following his appearance as an unused substitute in the previous fixture against Kocaelispor.
Kasımpaşa took the lead in the 35th minute through Pape Habib Gueye, but Giannis Papanikolaou brought Rizespor level shortly after. The hosts were denied a point in dramatic fashion when Mortadha Ben Ouanes scored the winner in the 93rd minute.
The result leaves Çaykur Rizespor in 13th place with five points from six matches — one point above the relegation zone. Their current league record stands at one win, two draws, and three defeats.