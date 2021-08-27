After making a big impact on Category 1 football last season, as the Under-23s secured promotion and the Under-18s finished runners up on goal difference, plenty of youngsters were given minutes by Patrick Vieira in pre-season; Scott Banks and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi even found the scoresheet.

The Premier League proved no different, with Rak-Sakyi given a full league debut, while Banks was joined by Reece Hannam and Rob Street among the substitutes at Stamford Bridge.

The lads usually like to do their talking on the training ground pitches, but Hannam, Street, Rak-Sakyi and Jack Wells-Morrison took some time out of their schedules to give us an insight into the men behind the badge.