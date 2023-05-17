The youngster has been near ever-present in Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side, featuring in 25 out of a possible 26 games in all competitions.

His performances have helped the side earn a third place finish in the U18 Premier League South, their third successive finish inside the top three at Category 1 level.

Jemide will join Ryan Garry’s England setup in Hungary as their campaign in the U17 Euros begins tomorrow. They have their sights set on winning the entire competition, as they last did in 2014.

All times BST - check back here for updates on how Jemide gets on!

England U17s