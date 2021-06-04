The two Academy prospects will join Head Coach Tom Mohan for a four-day camp in Ireland with 29 other players.

They have both played internationally before, with Adaramola featuring for Ireland, his country of birth, when he started all three Under-17 European Championship qualifiers. Mooney has represented England Under-17s and is eligible for Wales, too.

They join Scott Banks and Sion Spence as Academy prospects to receive international nods lately.

Adaramola, an exciting defender, played 24 times for the U18s in 2020/21, a crucial part of their title charge in their first campaign as a Category 1 Academy. His good form was recognised by Shaun Derry, and he made three appearances for the Under-23s in their promotion winning run-in.

He signed his first professional contract in November 2020, just one month after Mooney, who featured 19 times in 20/21 for the U18s - scoring four.

So far, Scott Banks has played 90 minutes for Scotland Under-21s in a 1-2 loss against Northern Ireland and Sion Spence featured for an hour in Wales Under-21s' defeat against Ireland.

