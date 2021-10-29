Club icons from former players to former managers, coaches and Academy graduates and other senior figures were all present to watch England manager Gareth Southgate cut the ribbon on a £20m project years in the making.

Five of them, Academy graduates Clinton Morrison, John Bostock and Alex Wynter, and Ian Holloway and Julian Speroni, caught up with Palace TV to share their views on the development and occasion.

Find out what they had to say in the videos below.

Clinton Morrison

“They’re spoilt nowadays, to be fair. When I started out it was Tooting & Mitcham and they were struggling. You heard Gareth Southgate earlier saying about the hot water running out; I was one of the first ones to get in that hot water for the first session and the second session!

“This is fantastic. If you’re a young player here, you should be inspired to do well because these facilities are better than some first-team places.

“The future’s bright here. If I’m a youngster and I’m coming to look at this, I’d want to sign for this football club straight away.

“Good luck to the football club; it’s an amazing club, I was here for nine-and-a-half years and had great times. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Crystal Palace.”