The 18-year-old midfielder joined the club in February 2023 from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren and has made 15 appearances across both the Under-18s and Under-21s sides in his first nine months in south London,

He will join up with Scotland U19s head coach Billy Stark as they begin their 2024 UEFA European U19 Championship qualifiers against Andorra, Bulgaria and Serbia.

Scotland U19s are in Group 3, which is hosted in Bulgaria, and will play all three games in the coming week to determine qualification to the latter phase of the tournament.

Reid is the second of Palace’s Academy internationals to be called up in November, the first being Jesse Derry, who scored for England Under-17s.

Full fixture details are outlined below, check back here for updates on all of the Academy’s November internationals!

All times GMT.

Scotland Under-19s - Dylan Reid

Wednesday, 15th Nov: Bulgaria v Scotland (12:30)

Saturday, 18th Nov: Andorra v Scotland (09:00)

Tuesday, 21st Nov: Scotland v Serbia (12:30)

England Under-17s - Jesse Derry