Celutions is a social enterprise, founded in 2018, designed to address the problems surrounding mental health, anxiety and stress. Celine Erorh, founder of Celutions, is a stress management/personal development coach who leads workshops and provides a lot of resources to help with mental health on social media and other platforms.

“It was fantastic [to provide this workshop to the players]. It was amazing to hear their experiences as well. Not only did they raise their hands to speak about stress or anxiety, but also when it came to understanding their thinking patterns and how it relates to them on and off the pitch was nice to hear.

“[The environment they’re in] definitely provides unique stresses and anxiety - whether it be if they’re going to make it on the team, or whether or not they’re going to be released. Things like that are unique, that someone like me or you may not experience.

“It’s important as the stress relief to these issues may not be the same, so the approach to managing that stress has to be unique.”