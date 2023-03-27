The Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament, part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase, designed to provide an experience of playing matches in the evening in tricky conditions. This is to ensure the players are prepared for similar situations as they progress to the Professional Development Phase and beyond into professional football.

The young Eagles compete in the U15 Floodlit Cup each season. They last won it in 2019, with a number of familiar names such as Jack Wells-Morrison, Tayo Adaramola and Owen Goodman part of the winning squad.

Palace progressed through to this season’s final after initially topping a group with West Ham United, Fulham and Charlton Athletic before thumping Norwich City 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, Palace comfortably dispatched The Villains by a four-goal margin to progress to the Regional Final. Goals were scored by Somade, Judd, Casey and Lusale (x2)

Commenting on their progress, Academy Director Gary Issott said: “Two comprehensive wins in the quarters and the semis have seen us reach the Regional Final of the Floodlit Cup for the second successive year.

“This now presents a great opportunity for this year's group to reach the National Final, like the group last year did, but they have to be at their best to beat Arsenal.”

Indeed, the young Eagles will face their London rivals Arsenal in the Regional Final - who managed to see off West Ham United 3-2 in the previous round. Full details of the clash against Arsenal will be released in due course on the website and the official Academy Twitter account. Should Palace triumph over Arsenal, they will face the winners of the North section in the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final.