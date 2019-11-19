The competition's Third Round proper - where Premier League and Championship teams enter the fray - kick-starts Palace's campaign in the competition they famously won in 1977 and '78.

Back then, with Kenny Sansom, Terry Fenwick, Jerry Murphy and Peter Nicholas amongst their ranks, Palace's highly anticipated 'Team of the Eighties' overcame Everton and Aston Villa respectively to win the coveted youth trophy in consecutive years.

This season, fans can support the lads and see how Palace's next generation fare against U18 Premier League side Reading by heading to Madejski Stadium for just £3 (concession tickets are only £1). Tickets will be available to buy on the day of the game and parking will be free and unreserved for all fans.

