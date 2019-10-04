Raymond kept his place in the Three Lions squad having scored the winning penalty in the Syrenka Cup shootout during the last round of international fixtures.

The former Super Floodlit Cup champion could earn three further caps over the next fortnight, with the following fixtures coming up for England:

Thursday 10 October – England v Germany, Pinatar Arena, Spain (5pm CEST KO)

Sunday 12 October – England v Germany, Pinatar Arena, Spain (5pm CEST KO)

Mon 14 October – Spain v England, Pinatar Arena, Spain (12pm CEST KO)