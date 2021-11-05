Speaking in his pre-Wolves press conference after Victor Akinwale, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Kaden Rodney, Jack Wells-Morrison and Joe Whitworth were all named as part of either England Under-18s or Under-20s, Vieira was asked to explain his approach to the roster of young talents at the club.

“It’s about as a football club how we keep them grounded,” he replied. “They still have the potential but we know potential won’t be enough to perform in the Premier League or make a career.

“They have the support they need to be Premier League players and they will have to go through good periods but as well bad periods. When they go into those difficult periods we will give them the support they need.

“I believe we have the support in the football club for those young players to keep developing themselves.”

Vieira was also asked to share his advice with a former Academy graduate rather than future ones, with Wilfried Zaha hitting the career landmark of 50 goals against Manchester City.

Vieira urged the south Londoner to keep striving for the best: “I think it [his next challenge] is to fulfil his potential. Wilfried is such a good player. He can score goals, he’s really good in one v one situations.