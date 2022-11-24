Back to winning ways
Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s kicked off their Premier League Cup campaign in mid-November and made a return to winning ways. They got off to the best possible start, claiming all three points with 10-men in a 1-2 victory against Sheffield United and then followed that up with a 0-1 win at Newcastle to move three points clear at the top of Group E.
Leading goalscorer John-Kymani Gordon found the back of the net in both games with two sensational strikes, taking his tally for the season up to 13.
Elsewhere, Rob Quinn’s young Eagles were back in action as they travelled east to face Norwich City. They fought back twice to earn a point in a 2-2 draw, thanks to goals from Rio Cardines and Asher Agbinone.