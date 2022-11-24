An Historic FA Youth Cup Draw

Palace Under-18s will kick-off their FA Youth Cup campaign in December against reigning champions Manchester United. The Red Devils are record winners of the Under-18 competition, taking the trophy 11 times, including for the inaugural tournament in 1953.

The young Eagles will look to progress beyond the Third Round proper, having previously won the FA Youth Cup back-to-back in 1977 and 1978 with the future 'Team of the Eighties', and finished runners-up in 1992 and 1997.

Loan Updates

Academy loanees have been in flying form up and down the country and abroad. Jes Rak-Sakyi has continued to feature heavily for Charlton Athletic, registering an assist and scoring a penalty as they overcame Stevenage in the Second Round of the EFL Cup, while also netting against Burton Albion with a fine dinked finish.

Scott Banks continued to shine for Bradford City after returning from a minor injury, scoring a sensational curling effort from 20-yards out in a 0-2 victory away at Sutton United. Elsewhere, in Scotland Malachi Boateng continues his starting streak at Queen’s Park, featuring in every game for the Spiders since moving across the border.

Luke Plange and Jake O’Brien have also featured prominently for RWD Molenbeek in Belgium, helping the side go on a four-game winning streak to move up to second place in the Belgian First Division B.