Fighting for first place
Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side have returned to winning ways after earning all three points with a 1-0 victory away at Liverpool last weekend. They currently sit in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, three points behind the leaders Chelsea and two points behind second-place Manchester City - who they play on Monday, 31st January at Champion Hill, Dulwich. Click HERE to buy tickets for this game now.
Elsewhere, Rob Quinn’s Under-18s put four past Fulham as they moved up to second-place in the Under 18 Premier League South. Their next game against Aston Villa is on Saturday, 29th January and this game is LIVE on Palace TV+. Click HERE for more information on Palace TV+.