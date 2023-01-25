Street shines at Shrewsbury while Quick rapidly fires for Billericay

Palace’s loanees have been shining both at home and abroad. Dan Quick, who recently moved on loan to Billericay Town, scored within seven minutes of his second start for The Blues in a 5-1 victory over Kingstonian.

In Shropshire, Killian Phillips and Rob Street have continued to feature in Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury side. Phillips pulled off a stand-out performance on debut, while Street managed two assists in the same 4-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Street continued his fine form in a 2-1 win over Cambridge United, causing manager Cotterill to wax lyrical: "...what about the work rate from Rob Street, to get the corner in the first place that is what we need to remember, I thought he was excellent again today.

"He is such a team player, and I thought he was great, whilst everyone will remember Jordan's finish, and it was a great finish by the way, I will remember it for what Rob Street did in the build-up to it.

"The only disappointing thing today was that Rob Street did not get a goal for his performance, that was the only disappointing thing. I tell a lie and their goal."