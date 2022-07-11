Seven players with first-team experience feature in Paddy McCarthy's first starting lineup of the 2022/23 season.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line and is flanked by Luke Plange and Malcolm Ebiowei. An experienced midfield duo of Jaïro Riedewald and Will Hughes sit in front of a defence which sees summer signing Chris Richards partner returning loanee Jake O'Brien.

Jack Wells-Morrison features at left-back, whilst Owen Goodman gets the nod between the sticks.

