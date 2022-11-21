Manager Paddy McCarthy has made four changes to the side which edged out Sheffield United with 10-men, as Danny Imray, Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney all come in alongside Whitworth in place of Kaden Rodney, Kofi Balmer, David Omilabu and Owen Goodman.

The Eagles currently sit in second place in Group E of the Premier League Cup, level on three points with Bristol City who beat tonight's hosts 4-0 in their opening fixture. Palace drew their last three games before returning to winning ways last week against the Blades and would look to register back-to-back wins this evening in the North East.

Jack Wells-Morrison captains the side in the centre of the park and is partnered by David Ozoh, who recently signed his first professional contract. John-Kymani Gordon and Mooney will flank Ademola Ola-Adeomi in the Palace attack, while Ryan Bartley returns from injury to feature on the bench.

You can watch how the lads fare live via Palace TV+. Find out more or get your subscription here.

Newcastle United: Smith, Barclay, Hackett, Huntley, Brookwell, Murphy, Stephenson, White, Westendoorf, Turner-Cooke, Miley.

Subs: Wiggett, Thompson, Ndiweni, Miley, Scott.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Imray, Grehan, Phillips, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Raymond, Mooney, Ola-Adebomi, Gordon.

Subs: Goodman, Bartley, Cadogan, Rodney, Omilabu.