The Regional Final, which pits the young Eagles against Arsenal U15s, will kick-off at Selhurst at 19:00 BST on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

Tickets are available for just £5 for adults, and £1 for Concessions.

Academy Founder Members can attend for free, but must still book a ticket in advance.

Supporters are encouraged to head down to Selhurst Park and back the next generation of Palace starlets, in their bid to secure silverware this season.