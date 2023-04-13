Palace reached the Regional Final last month following a 5-1 win over Aston Villa, which saw goals from Somade, Judd, Casey and Lusale (a brace).
The young Eagles had initially topped a group with West Ham United, Fulham and Charlton Athletic, before thumping Norwich City 5-1 in the quarter-finals.
Should Palace triumph over Arsenal, they will face the winners of the North section in the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final.
Part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase, the Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament designed to provide young players with experience of playing in evening conditions, before they progress into professional football.
The young Eagles compete in the tournament every season. They last won it at a National level in 2019, with a squad featuring familiar faces in Jack Wells-Morrison, Tayo Adaramola and Owen Goodman.
Last season, Palace reached the national final, but fell to a 4-2 defeat to Sunderland after extra-time.