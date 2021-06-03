Omilabu netted a remarkable 21 goals from 19 appearances with the Under-18s, and also bagged two for the Under-23s after making the step up.

He even scored the crucial final penalty in a tense shootout which saw the U23s earn promotion against Sunderland in the play-off final at Selhurst.

With the Under-18s, Omilabu was instrumental in the Eagles finishing runners-up in their first season at Category 1 level. The lads missed winning the U18 Premier League South on goal difference alone, but Omilabu’s 21 goals made him joint-top scorer across the division.

After collecting the trophy from U23s assistant manager Stephen Rice, 18-year-old Omilabu said: “Us not winning the league hurt a bit, but this kind of softens the blow. Getting highest goal scorer as well helps.

“My hunger to succeed and to score goals and help the team [has been motivation this season].

“[I’d like to thank] all the coaches: Paddy [McCarthy], [Darren] Powelly, Shaun Derry and Stephen for helping me grow this season. And thanks to all the S&C [Strength & Conditioning] coaches for making me the player I am today.”

Before presenting Omilabu with his trophy, Rice said: “All of the Under-18s have done the club really, really proud.

“The hardest thing to do in football is to put the ball in the net and the U18s had a player this year who couldn't stop doing that.”

Watch the full End of Season Awards show below!