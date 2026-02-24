Premier League 2 – Explained

Since its revamp in 2023/24, Premier League 2 has operated as a single division comprising 26 Category One academies. Each side plays 20 regular-season fixtures, with the top 16 progressing to a single-elimination play-off phase.

Fixtures are determined by a performance-based draw spanning the previous three seasons, while a top-12 finish secures qualification for the following season’s Premier League International Cup – adding further incentive to the upcoming run-in.

Where we stand

Darren Powell’s side currently sit 13th in Premier League 2 Division One, with 21 points from 14 matches.

With a game in hand on most of the teams around them, the young Eagles have recorded six wins, three draws and five defeats. Crucially, they remain three points clear of Middlesbrough in 16th – the final play-off position – in what is a tightly congested mid-table battle.

Six league fixtures remain, including challenging encounters against Arsenal, Liverpool, Sunderland, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. With margins fine and competition fierce, consistency across the final stretch will be key to consolidating a play-off berth.

Supporters can find full details, including ticket information, for our remaining home fixtures below.