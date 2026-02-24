For a clear picture of where the young Eagles stand and what remains to play for, see below!
As the 2025/26 campaign moves towards its decisive months, it is the ideal time to take stock of Crystal Palace Under-21s’ progress across both league and cup competitions.
Premier League 2 – Explained
Since its revamp in 2023/24, Premier League 2 has operated as a single division comprising 26 Category One academies. Each side plays 20 regular-season fixtures, with the top 16 progressing to a single-elimination play-off phase.
Fixtures are determined by a performance-based draw spanning the previous three seasons, while a top-12 finish secures qualification for the following season’s Premier League International Cup – adding further incentive to the upcoming run-in.
Where we stand
Darren Powell’s side currently sit 13th in Premier League 2 Division One, with 21 points from 14 matches.
With a game in hand on most of the teams around them, the young Eagles have recorded six wins, three draws and five defeats. Crucially, they remain three points clear of Middlesbrough in 16th – the final play-off position – in what is a tightly congested mid-table battle.
Six league fixtures remain, including challenging encounters against Arsenal, Liverpool, Sunderland, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. With margins fine and competition fierce, consistency across the final stretch will be key to consolidating a play-off berth.
Supporters can find full details, including ticket information, for our remaining home fixtures below.
Match Details & Tickets
Crystal Palace U21s vs Sunderland U21s
- Monday, 2nd March
- 19:00 GMT
- Premier League 2
- VBS Community Stadium
Crystal Palace U21s vs Arsenal U21s
- Monday, 13th April
- 19:00 GMT
- Premier League 2
- VBS Community Stadium
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.
The league story so far
The campaign began in dramatic fashion, as Zach Marsh’s hat-trick secured a 3-2 victory over Spurs.
That momentum continued with a goalless draw at West Brom and a thrilling 3-2 win over Leeds United, sealed by a last-minute equaliser from then-captain Luke Browne.
A heavy defeat to Manchester United temporarily stalled progress, but the response was immediate as a 3-1 win over Birmingham ensued, powered by a Romain Esse brace. It was shortly followed by an assured 2-0 victory away at Aston Villa.
The turn of the year brought a setback against Chelsea, with several Under-21s involved in first-team duties, but Palace bounced back emphatically.
A 6-0 rout of Derby County, featuring six different scorers, was complemented by a statement 2-1 win over Fulham, ending the visitors’ 13-game unbeaten run in PL2.
Recent defeats to Ipswich and West Ham, along with a number of postponed fixtures, have disrupted rhythm, but the young Eagles remain firmly in the play-off positions as the run-in approaches.
Premier League International Cup
Beyond domestic competition, Palace have also been flying the flag in the Premier League International Cup – a tournament designed to expose England’s top academies to elite European opposition.
Drawn into Group B alongside Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the young Eagles faced a demanding continental schedule.
A narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia opened the campaign, decided by a single clinical moment.
The response, however, was emphatic. Palace surged to a 3-1 victory over Juventus, establishing control through first-half goals from Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey before managing the contest professionally despite a late reply.
Momentum continued with a gripping 3-2 win over Nordsjælland. Dylan Reid reacted quickest to convert after a blocked free-kick, Casey doubled the lead with a delicate finish, and Reid added a third from the penalty spot. Late pressure was successfully absorbed to secure three vital points.
That set up a decisive final group encounter against Borussia Mönchengladbach. With Palace on six points and trailing the group leaders, only victory would guarantee progression – and goal difference meant a two-goal margin was required.
Powell’s side rose to the occasion. Reid calmly converted from the penalty spot before Casey’s crisp half-volley doubled the advantage.
Late defensive interventions – including a goal-line clearance from Tyler Whyte and a superb save from Jackson Izquierdo – preserved the clean sheet and confirmed Palace’s place in the quarter-finals.
What comes next?
Attention now turns to the quarter-finals, where Palace will host Spanish outfit Real Sociedad B at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium. The visitors topped Group C with 10 points from three wins and a draw, highlighting the scale of the challenge awaiting the young Eagles.
Supporters can find full details regarding our last-eight tie by clicking HERE.
With league positioning and European progression both at stake, the closing weeks of the campaign promise plenty of drama.
The business end has arrived – and there is still everything to play for... C'MON YOU PALACE!