The lads ended their Under-19 Winter Tournament in Tel Aviv fantastically, securing a second-place finish. On their final day before travelling home, the Eagles choose to visit Jerusalem and spend part of their evening exploring the historic city while reflecting on their success over the previous days.

In a reflective meeting with Academy Director Gary Issott, the team are told: "It’s a year on and every year you get older, you get wiser, you get more mature and that’s what you’re doing. That’s what you’ve got to do to survive in this game.

"Work hard, work hard, work hard, wherever you are in that week or moment or season."

Later, Under-16 goalkeeper Joe Whitworth wraps up his time in Israel by saying:

"It’s been amazing. Especially just to get out now, seeing Jerusalem. All the tight streets, it’s really historic and looks really good. We’ve done well in the tournament, we came second. I’m proud of the boys - they did really well."

You can watch the final part of the documentary now in the video below! To watch the entire series, either click here to enjoy it on YouTube or here to watch via Palace TV.