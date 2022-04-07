After triumphing in the regional final against Watford at Selhurst Park, the Under-15s travel to Loughborough to take on the Black Cats, with a chance of further success in the national final.
Crystal Palace Under-15s have the chance to claim another piece of silverware as they take on Sunderland in the Floodlit Cup final – a match you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+!
If they manage to lift the trophy, they will replicate the achievements of the 2019 side that also won the cup – a team that included names now familiar to Palace fans such as Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Victor Akinwale. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also won the trophy during his time at Chelsea.
The match will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+, kicking off at 19:00 BST.
If you haven't already, click the buttons above to subscribe.
Academy Founder Members, 21/22 Members and subscribers, remember you'll be able to watch at no extra cost as part of your packages!
Match details
- Friday, 6th May
- 19:00 BST
- Loughborough University
- LIVE on Palace TV+