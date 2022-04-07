If they manage to lift the trophy, they will replicate the achievements of the 2019 side that also won the cup – a team that included names now familiar to Palace fans such as Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Victor Akinwale. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also won the trophy during his time at Chelsea.

The match will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+, kicking off at 19:00 BST.

Match details