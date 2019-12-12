Perhaps most notably, Brandon Pierrick, who signed his first professional contract on his 18th birthday yesterday, starts for the Academy side having spent much of the season excelling in the Under-23s.

Striker Rob Street and midfielder Malachi Boateng also fall into this category, having been common names in the Development squad this season. Jacob Russell in goal has competed with the Under-23s previously while followers of the club's Academy may also recognise the names Brandon Aveiro and TQ Addy, who have featured for the Development team on and off over the last two seasons.

On the bench, talented younger players such as England Under-16 Joe Whitworth, Fionn Mooney and John-Kymani Gordon earn their place.

To watch the lads play live for free tonight, head over to Palace TV from 18:45. If you're reading in the app, just click 'Palace TV'.

Palace: Jacob Russell, Thistleton, Adaramola, M.Boateng, Trialist, Chamberlin-Gayle, Addy, Steele, Street, Aveiro, Pierrick.

Subs: Whitworth, Jude Russell, Siddik, Mooney, Smith, Ajayi, Gordon.

Reading: Boyce-Clarke, Sackey, Samuels, Pendlebury, Hewitt, Dorsett, Neves, Lawless, McGiff, Osorio, Nevers.

Subs: Abbey, Collins, Anderson, Melvin-Lambert, Hamilton.