Manager Paddy McCarthy has named strong starting lineup, with forward Rob Street, midfielder Malachi Boateng and defender Jude Russell all having experience at Under-23 level.

But for supporters, the name which stands out most in McCarthy's XI is Brandon Pierrick, with the talented forward having featured competitively for Roy Hodgson's first-team twice in recent weeks. Called-up amidst the club's injury crisis, Pierrick was fielded against Norwich City on New Year's Day and earned a start against Derby County in the recent FA Cup clash.

Against the Canaries, Pierrick became the club's second-youngest Premier League debutant.

Elsewhere, goalscorers from the last round of the FA Youth Cup Boateng, Street and Brandon Aveiro all retain their places as McCarthy names an XI well-equipped offensively.

In addition to TQ Addy as an attacking threat on the wing, the Palace manager also has John-Kymani Gordon and Josh Ajayi as striking options from the bench.

Wolves: Young, Abbey, Estrada, Marques, Richards, Bueno, Corbeaunu, Parker, Carty, Cundle, Campbell.

Subs: Hoonett, Smith, Sangare, Harkin, Kanoola, Birtwistle, Hesketh.

Palace: Jacob Russell, Thisleton, Adaramola, M.Boateng, Jude Russell, Chamberlin-Gayle, Steele, Aveiro, Addy, Street, Pierrick.

Subs: Whitworth, Wright, Siddik, Smith, Mooney, Ajayi, Gordon.

Palace fans can access the free live broadcast of tonight's game with co-commentary from Shaun Derry from 18:45 GMT by signing up for or logging in to their free Palace TV account on desktop via eagles.cpfc.co.uk or on the club's official app. All supporters wishing to view on the app on an iOS device are asked to ensure their app is updated to the latest version available on the App Store. This will ensure the best experience possible.