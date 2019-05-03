The Academy lads have done enormously well to reach this stage of the competition and are the first Crystal Palace outfit in history to have made the National Final.

Having already triumphed over Chelsea with a 3-0 win in the Regional Final, Darren Powell's side now only have one step further to be named National champions.

At their disposal is a ream of promising, young talents who will be keen to make their trip to Walsall this evening result in greater success.

To follow the next generation of Palace's stars, follow our live stream for free this evening. All you have to do is head to Palace TV, sign-up or sign-in and then click 'live' from 7.30pm. Kick-off will be at 7.45pm. For an easier viewing experience, click 'Palace TV' and then 'live' in the official Palace app, which you can download here.

It is recommended that you have a strong connection to watch this stream. If there are any issues, please try refreshing the page or app.