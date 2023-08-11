On Saturday, 12th August, Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side will begin their 2023/24 campaign in the U18 Premier League South by taking on the 2021/22 champions Southampton.

Palace put seven past the Saints in their last encounter and Quinn’s side will be hoping for more of the same this time around. There may also be a number of new faces in the side as 15 new Scholars have joined the Under-18s recently.

You can see how the side get on LIVE from 11:45 BST on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:00 BST. Live audio coverage of the first-team’s clash against Sheffield United will follow at 15:00 BST.

Supporters can purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£4.99) or Weekly pass (£3.49) which auto-renew. Click HERE for more information.

Don’t forget you can also see extended highlights of first-team games, full-90 minutes and more with your Palace TV+ subscription as well.