Having taken an impressive nine points from that possible on-the-road 12, Paddy McCarthy's side finally returned home to face Leicester City on Saturday, and made sure the grand opening down Copers Cope was capped off with a win.

David Omilabu's fifth goal of the season, from the same number of games, secured the points for the Eagles, and saw McCarthy's side go third - level on points with Fulham in second, and three points off league leaders Aston Villa who have played a game more.

You can now see for yourself the new Academy show-pitch and what exactly happened during the 90 minutes on Saturday by watching the below highlights video.