The Eagles triumphed 4-2 in an enthralling clash with Reading in December, scoring a series of fine goals and exhibiting breakneck attacking ability which entertained hundreds of fans on Palace TV.

Palace have a proud history in the FA Youth Cup, famously winning it under the captaincy of Kenny Sansom in 1977, and then once again '78.

To see how Palace's next generation fare in their upcoming meeting with top-tier Wolves, simply head over to Palace TV on Thursday evening.

Palace fans can access the free live broadcast with Shaun Derry co-commentating from 18:45 GMT by signing up for or logging in to their free Palace TV account on desktop via eagles.cpfc.co.uk or on the club's official app. All supporters wishing to view on the app on an iOS device are asked to ensure their app is updated to the latest version available on the App Store. This will ensure the best experience possible.

Alternatively, fans can attend in person at Molineux by purchasing tickets from the turnstiles situated to the north end of the Billy Wright Lower Stand. Tickets are £4 for adults and £2 for children.