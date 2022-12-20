After putting pen to paper, Obou said: “I’m very proud. I’ve been working towards this achievement [of becoming a professional footballer] and it’s good to be here. It’s a reminder that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Though he has yet to feature for the Under-18s this season while returning to full fitness, Obou is firmly focused on the second half of the campaign, saying: “Once I’m back on the pitch, I hope to make a big impact on the squad and win as many games as possible.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “David has been at the club for over 10 years now and he has put in a lot of work to earn his first professional contract. He has played above his age group on multiple occasions and is working to overcome a lengthy injury, demonstrating his determination and commitment to achieving the goal of becoming a professional footballer.

“Though he hasn't featured yet this season, his time will come and he will be able to show what he is capable of.”