Palace won all three of their Premier League 2 games in February, with the first coming away at Stoke City. The side did fall behind initially, though a brace from Ola-Adebomi saw the side emerge 2-1 winners.

He initially netted from the spot, before scoring a delightful chip from the tightest of angles to claim all three points.

The towering forward then followed this up with another brace against Aston Villa. His first was an effortless flick with his weaker right foot from inside the six-yard box, while the second was another unstoppable strike from the penalty spot to cap off a 3-0 win.

He scored his fifth and final goal in February was away at West Bromwich Albion - opening the scoring in a 2-0 win by poking home a cross from close range.

Since his return from his half-season loan with SK Beveren in Belgium back in January, the forward has six goals and one assist in eight games.

The nominees for this award have been selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel. The panel will also decide the winner next week. Ola-Adebomi previously won this award in November 2023.