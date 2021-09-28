The game will kick-off at 19:45 on Tuesday, 26th October, at the Cherry Red Records stadium.

It was initially set for October 5th, but has been moved due to international commitments.

Palace's last Papa John's Trophy game saw an Under-21s side fall to Sutton United in August, and they will also face Portsmouth in November.

Ticket and any broadcast information for both the Wimbledon and Portsmouth games will be shared in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and on our social media channels.