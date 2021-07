Signing from Newcastle United in July 2016, Townsend went on to make 185 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 16 times - including a memorable effort against Manchester City, which was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

He became a popular figure for numerous strikes such as this and for his commitment to the club.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Andros for his dedicated service in south London, and wish him all the best for the future.