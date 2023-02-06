Speaking with Palace TV after receiving the award, Blanchard smiled: “It means a lot. Obviously we've been working hard as a team, but I'm just really grateful to the fans and everyone who voted for me.

"It's been really good to come in and get on the scoresheet. Hopefully we can push on now and get some good results.

"The fans mean a lot. We hear them every single game, home and away, so they definitely do have a big impact on us and push us to the finish line."

Goalkeeper Fran Kitching previously won cinch Player of the Month for October and January, while midfielder Kirsten Reilly claimed November's prize.

Palace Women's next home game is against Durham Women at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, 12th February.

