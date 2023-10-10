The Eagles were unbeaten throughout the month, with two wins and a draw putting them in a strong position as they continue to push for promotion.

Blanchard led from the front, starting all three games and scoring a memorable hat-trick in a remarkable 9-1 victory against Durham.

Her form has continued into October, finding the net once again as Palace secured a comfortable four-goal win at Blackburn Rovers.

Blanchard is up against Sunderland's Brianna Westrup, Blackburn's Megan Hornby and Southampton's Katie Wilkinson.

Make sure you show Annabel your support by voting for her to be crowned the division's standout player for September - just click HERE.