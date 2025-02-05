Weerden ended the month with three goals and an assist in three games, including a brace against Sheffield United in the fourth round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

Palace's first goal of 2025 was scored by Molly-Mae Sharpe against Sheffield United, thanks to a cross from Weerden on the left-wing.

Minutes later and Weerden grabbed a goal for herself, racing in behind the defence and coolly finishing beyond the goalkeeper.

She doubled her tally in the second half, as her looping cross deceived everyone and found the top corner.