The Eagles were initially scheduled to take on Brighton in September, but the match was postponed following transport issues and the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Following the fixture's new scheduling, it has since emerged that further transport issues are due to affect the rearranged date, so the fixture has been rescheduled for a second time.

As a result, the fixture has been brought forward 24 hours, and will now kick-off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 15th March.

Patrick Vieira's side will travel to the south coast during a busy week for Palace, in between welcoming Manchester City to Selhurst Park and a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

Crystal Palace's box office will be emailing all ticket holders shortly.

Any refunded tickets will go on sale initially to supporters who have already had their ticket refunded from Monday, 27th February at 10:00, and then to all other Members and Season Tickets holders from Tuesday, 28th February at 10:00.

Key ticket information

If you have previously purchased a ticket for the original fixture against Brighton, we will be issuing you a new ticket for the rearranged date. Therefore, there is no need to contact us if you have lost/misplaced your original ticket.

If you are unable to attend the new rearranged date of the 15th, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with ‘Brighton Refund’ in the subject bar and we will process a refund for your ticket.

You have until Wednesday, 22nd February to email your request.

All tickets for this game will be sent via post.

Please note: Tickets that you will receive will be printed with the date of Thursday, 16th March; these are valid tickets.

Premier League Statement

"Following a request to the Premier League Board by Brighton and Hove Albion FC, the club’s home fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played on Thursday 16 March, has been brought forward 24 hours to Wednesday 15 March. There has been no change to the 19:30 kick-off time.

"The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network, with authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters.

"The League has consulted with both clubs plus relevant stakeholders and agreed there was no other option but to rearrange the fixture.

"The Premier League apologises for the late notice in confirming this fixture and understands supporters’ frustrations."

MATCH DETAILS