The centre-back made his first Premier League start against Manchester United, putting in an impressive performance as the Eagles secured a well-earned draw.
He kept his place at the heart of defence three days later as Palace kept a clean sheet against in-form Newcastle United – and came very close to scoring at the other end.
Richards stormed to the award with 53.9% of the vote, ahead of Michael Olise – whose magical free-kick sparked wild celebrations at Selhurst Park – on 18.8%. Marc Guéhi came in third with 8.2%.