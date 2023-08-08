Scholar status has been awarded to the following players in the list below and the club will like to offer a formal congratulations to them.

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman

Freddie Cowin

Matteo Dashi

Jesse Derry

Leon Elliott

Zack Henry

Marcus Hill

Mofe Jemide

Joseph Khoshaba

George King

Enrique Lameiras

Laolu Omobolaji

Caleb Redhead

Tyler Whyte

Seb Williams

"Achieving Scholar status is a fantastic milestone - it marks the beginning of the journey in professional football for these aspiring young players.” Explained Academy Director Gary Issott.

“They, along with their families, have all put in so much work on and off the pitch to achieve their Scholarship status and I am sure all the Support staff in the Academy will help propel the players towards their ambition of becoming professional footballers."

The Under-18s begin the 2023/24 campaign by welcoming Southampton to Copers Cope on Saturday, 12th August and you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+ -click HERE for more information.