Interim manager Lee Carsley called on all both for his first squad back in September, and returns to the Palace duo for two games which could move England closer to automatic promotion back to the top tier of the competition.

The Three Lions take on Greece at Wembley on Thursday, 10th October (19:45 BST), before travelling to Helsinki to take on Finland on Sunday, 13th October (17:00).

Guéhi featured in both games last time out, a victory at home to Finland and a win away against the Republic of Ireland.

The central defender has 19 caps, while Henderson will be hoping make his second appearance in an England shirt.

Match details

England v Greece

Thursday, 10th October

19:45

Wembley Stadium

ITV

Finland v England