Palace will face off against Everton again on Merseyside next Wednesday (17th January, 19:45 GMT), following a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last week.

Should they reach the fourth round, Palace will host either Premier League side Luton or League One title challengers Bolton, who drew 0-0 at Kenilworth Road on Sunday. Their replay takes place on Tuesday, 16th January.

The provisional fourth-round tie would take place on the weekend of 27th-28th January, with kick-off time and broadcast details to be revealed in due course.

Tickets for our third-round replay against Everton are due to go on sale soon. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels for more information.