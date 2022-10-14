The site is not due for completion until summer 2023, when the Founders' Wall – featuring every Members’ name – will be built, however we are opening its doors to our hugely valued Academy Founder Members who wish to see the development earlier.

Founder Members, fans who donated part or all of their 2019/20 ticket refunds to the redevelopment project when games were played behind-closed-doors, played a crucial part in supporting the building of the new Academy, which today includes five grass training pitches, a full-size outdoor 3G pitch with floodlighting, a show pitch, a full-size covered indoor training pitch and gymnasium, as well as a complex of offices, analysis rooms, a lecture room, meeting rooms, classrooms, restaurant and kitchen.

To thank these supporters for their contributions, all Academy Founder Members are invited to tour the facilities with a guest in the next few weeks (please see exact dates below, with further dates to be communicated shortly).

Academy enhancements have been ongoing since the site opened, so we thank supporters for their patience while we arranged these tours. We greatly look forward to welcoming you.

Those Founder Members who donated a refund of two-four tickets as part of their Season Ticket refund (or four match tickets) are also offered the chance to book tickets to attend an open training session at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 30th November. This unique opportunity allows fans to see Patrick Vieira and his players in their work behind the scenes.

Finally, supporters who donated their entire Season Ticket refund will be invited for exclusive tours of Selhurst Park soon, allowing access to parts of the stadium rarely open to the public, including the home and away dressing rooms, Media Centre, Boardroom and even the opportunity to walk out of the Selhurst Park tunnel.

Academy tour details

Friday, 21st October

Friday, 28th October

Friday, 4th November

Friday, 11th November

Tours begin at 14:00 and 16:00 on all dates.

Founder Members can book up to two free tickets per Client Reference and all tickets must be booked in advance (see below instructions).

More dates will be added shortly.