To thank these supporters for their contributions, all Academy Founder Members are invited to tour the facilities with a guest in the next few weeks (please see exact dates below, with further dates to be communicated shortly).

Academy enhancements have been ongoing since the site opened, so we thank supporters for their patience while we arranged these tours. We greatly look forward to welcoming you.

Those Founder Members who donated a refund of two-four tickets as part of their Season Ticket refund (or four match tickets) are also offered the chance to book tickets to attend an open training session at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 30th November. This unique opportunity allows fans to see Patrick Vieira and his players in their work behind the scenes.

Finally, supporters who donated their entire Season Ticket refund will be invited for exclusive tours of Selhurst Park soon, allowing access to parts of the stadium rarely open to the public, including the home and away dressing rooms, Media Centre, Boardroom and even the opportunity to walk out of the Selhurst Park tunnel.