The green home kit will be worn between the sticks at Selhurst Park this season, as Palace hope to continue their impressive defensive record at home – they haven’t conceded in seven consecutive matches in south London.

On the road, Johnstone and his fellow ‘keepers will sport a stylish black design with pink trim.

Both kits feature the club’s new Technical Kit Partner ‘Macron’ in an eye-catching strip on either side of the shirt and shorts, and the new ‘1861’ Palace crest.

The home and away goalkeeper kits are available to pre-order now, and in store from July.

