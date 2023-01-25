Palace will host Pep Guardiola’s side at Selhurst Park in a 17:30 GMT kick-off on Saturday, 11th March, before the Eagles travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on Sunday, 19th March (14:00 GMT).

The latter will not be broadcast in the UK, but has been moved to accommodate the Gunners' participation in the Europa League the preceding Thursday.

Palace's trip to Aston Villa will remain at the original kick-off time of 15:00 GMT.

Palace v Man City

Saturday, 11th March

17:30 GMT

Selhurst Park

Sky Sports

Arsenal v Palace