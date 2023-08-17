The Eagles will welcome Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 7th October, now at the later time of 17:30 BST. The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Later in the month, Palace’s home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur has been brought forwards for broadcast, also on Sky. The match is now set to commence at 20:00 on Friday, 27th October at Selhurst Park.

Ticketing information for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

This season, the Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks from January 2024 until Match Round 37.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.

All times BST.

Palace v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 7th October

17:30 BST

Selhurst Park

Live in the UK on Sky Sports

Palace v Tottenham Hotspur