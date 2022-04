The tie is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 2nd at Selhurst Park.

Palace last played the Potters in 2018, with James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt scoring in a comeback victory.

Their progression in the cup follows a 2-1 win away to Millwall and 2-0 home victory over Hartlepool United.

Fixture and ticketing details for the Stoke clash will be shared on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across social media shortly.