After playing its first recorded game in March 1862, the club was a founding father of the Football Association in 1863 and helped establish the rules of the sport, as documented in the original FA minutes book.

The club’s commemorative third shirt was so popular with supporters it sold out in record time, but the new 1861 Range is available now.

Last October, the club entered a squad of former players into The Generation Cup, a celebratory tournament featuring nine FA Cup founding clubs, and reached the Finals Day which will be held in March.