Stephanie Fuller, the Chair of Proud and Palace, will take part in the event, which is being hosted by Clare Balding at Stamford Bridge on Monday 4th October.

The seminar is a collaboration including Palace, Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea, Fulham, Millwall, QPR, Tottenham, Watford, West Ham and football authorities. It will consist of three sessions that aim to improve dialogue by discussing three principal questions:

What can be done to support LGBTQ+ fan groups better?

How can LGBTQ+ fan groups keep diversifying?

What is being done to address HBT (homophobic, biphobic and transphobic) hate?

Members of LGBTQ+ fan groups, including Proud and Palace, will be present, as will organisations including Kick It Out and Stonewall FC.

Julie Brown, Head of Human Resources at Crystal Palace, said:

“Crystal Palace is incredibly proud of our diverse local community and fanbase, and we are committed to continue to work with our supporters to ensure that we are the most inclusive club that we can be.

“We’re thankful to the other clubs and organisations taking part in this seminar, and determined to continue to make progress in eradicating hate from our game.”